Eurostat: Only 1.3% of employees in Romania worked from home in 2025

Roughly 1.3% of employees in Romania worked from home in 2025, defined as carrying out productive activity at home for at least half of the working days during a four-week reference period, according to Eurostat data cited by Euronews English.

The percentage of people working remotely varied greatly among EU states. In Finland and Ireland, approximately one in five employees worked from home (20.5% and 19.2%, respectively), which represents more than double the EU average of 8.8%. No other European country records a remote work rate higher than 14%.

Next came Belgium (13.2%), Germany (13%), and Malta (12.5%). Sweden, Estonia, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, and Austria also have rates above 10%, meaning that more than one in ten workers usually work from home.

At the other end of the scale, Romania (1.3%), Bulgaria (1.4%), North Macedonia (1.9%), Greece (2.3%), and Italy (2.7%) all record rates below 3%. Remote work remains below 5% in several other Southern and Eastern European countries, including Serbia, Türkiye, Hungary, Cyprus, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Remote work has become a permanent feature of labour markets, but its scale depends largely on the types of jobs available in a country and on how companies manage their employees,” Cevat Giray Aksoy, deputy director of research at the EBRD, told Euronews Business. According to him, the percentage of remote work in a country depends on the number of jobs in information and communication technology (ICT), finance, and other office-based occupations that allow for more remote work. The workplace culture also matters, as remote work requires greater autonomy for employees.

Eurostat data indicate a clear regional divide, with working from home generally more common in Northern and North-Western Europe and much less common in Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. The United Kingdom is not included in Eurostat data, but separate research suggests it has the highest remote work rate in Europe.

According to Aksoy, working from home saves approximately 72 minutes per day on average across countries, and employees allocate a significant part of this saved time to work and family care.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mariia Boiko|Dreamstime.com)