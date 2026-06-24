European Parliament hosts "The Infinite of Brâncuşi" exhibition honoring Romanian sculptor

The European Parliament headquarters in Brussels hosted a photography exhibition dedicated to the Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuşi. The exhibition included the original sketch of the Endless Column.

The opening of the exhibition brought into focus the Monumental Ensemble in Târgu Jiu, included in the UNESCO World Heritage, and the only monumental ensemble created by Constantin Brâncuşi in public space. The event was organized as part of the "Constantin Brâncuşi" Year and the 150th anniversary of the birth of the great Romanian sculptor.

The exhibition included exceptional photographs, archival materials, and an immersive reality experience, allowing visitors to symbolically follow the route created by the artist, from the "Table of Silence" and the "Gate of the Kiss" to the "Endless Column."

“Constantin Brâncuşi is one of the personalities who redefined modern art and demonstrated that local values can acquire a universal dimension. His work belongs to Romania, but is also part of European and global cultural heritage. I am glad that I was able to bring part of this extraordinary universe to the European Parliament and to offer our colleagues an experience that combines culture, technology, and history,” said Romanian member of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu, cited by News.ro.

One of the special moments of the exhibition was the presentation of an original postcard on which Constantin Brâncuşi made one of the initial sketches of the Endless Column, offering the public a rare perspective on his creative process.

The event brought together numerous members of the European Parliament, representatives of UNESCO, diplomats, local authorities, and personalities from the cultural field in a joint effort to promote European cultural heritage.

Earlier this month, the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) in Bucharest opened an exhibition tracing the impact of Constantin Brâncuşi on local art titled “Brâncuşi. The Syndrome.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Targu Jiu on Facebook)