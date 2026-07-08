European Parliament approves EUR 14.3 mln in EU aid for Romania after 2025 floods

The European Parliament approved EUR 14.34 million in financial assistance for Romania from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to help the country recover from the severe floods that struck several regions in May and June 2025. The funding is part of a wider EUR 144.1 million support package also covering Spain and Cyprus.

MEPs approved the release of the funds by 642 votes to 13, with one abstention. Spain will receive EUR 120.55 million, Romania EUR 14.34 million, and Cyprus EUR 9.21 million.

“Romania experienced severe flooding in May and June 2025, following days of heavy rainfall. Several regions suffered extensive damage. At the Praid Salt Mine, floodwaters compromised critical infrastructure and triggered widespread power outages,” the European Parliament said in the statement.

Romania's allocation will support the reconstruction of areas affected by the floods, including the Center, South-Muntenia, and North-East regions, as well as the Praid area, according to the Environment Ministry.

“This financial support is a tangible sign of solidarity with the communities affected by the floods and an important resource for rebuilding damaged infrastructure. We will use these funds for reconstruction works, but also for investments that increase the long-term resilience of our regions to increasingly frequent climate risks," acting environment minister Diana Buzoianu said.

According to the ministry, the funds can be used to restore essential infrastructure and public services, clean up disaster-hit areas, provide temporary accommodation and rescue services, and finance other urgent recovery measures.

The European Union Solidarity Fund, created in 2002, is the EU's main post-disaster relief instrument. Since its launch, it has provided more than EUR 10 billion in support for 147 disaster events across 25 EU member states and six accession countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Apele Romane)