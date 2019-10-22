Ro Insider
Culture
Romanian movie, nominated for European Film Academy’s short film award
22 October 2019
The Romanian-Spanish co-production Cadoul de Crăciun (The Christmas Gift), written and directed by Bogdan Mureşanu, is one of the five nominees for this year’s European Short Film award of the European Film Academy.

The action of the film takes place on December 20th 1989, when a letter sent to Moş Gerilă, the name of the communist-era Santa Claus, turns the evening of a family into a nightmare.

Romanian Bogdan Mureşanu is a director, screenwriter and producer. He wrote and directed the 2013 short Tuns, ras şi frezat (Half Shaven) and The Christmas Gift. He is the director of production house Kinotopia.

The other nominated shorts are: Leonor Teles’s Dogs Barking at Birds, Jiri Havlicek and Ondrej Novak’s Reconstruction, Gabriel Abrantes’s The Marvelous Misadventures of the Stone Lady, and Irene Moray’s Watermelon Juice.

The over 3,600 members of the European Film Academy will vote on the five nominated shorts. The winner will be announced at the 32nd gala of the European Film Academy awards, set to take place on December 7, in Berlin.

(Photo: The Christmas Gift/ Cadoul de Craciun Facebook Page)

[email protected] 

40