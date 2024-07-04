European Commission office in Romania launches campaign showcasing benefits of EU membership

The European Commission Representation in Romania recently announced the launch of a campaign titled "Romania in the European Union," which aims to highlight the benefits for Romanian citizens of its membership in the EU.

The campaign will run throughout July 2024 in Bucharest. Messages are displayed on traditional and digital billboards, at bus and subway stations, inside metro trains, in office buildings and fitness centers, and at Henri Coandă Airport.

The campaign is focused on four themes: the contribution of European funds to Romania's development, the possibility of using mobile phones roaming without paying additional charges, opportunities for study and professional training through the Erasmus+ program, and the freedom of Romanian citizens, as Europeans, to live, travel, work, or study anywhere in the European Union.

“European Romania is a reality for each of us. We have been together since 2007, experiencing and seeing the contributions the European Union has made to Romania's development every day, both individually and as a society. In the past 17 years, European funds, policies, and programs have fundamentally contributed to improving the overall quality of life for Romanians. The recently launched campaign reminds the general public of a series of advantages of being a citizen of an EU member country,” the EC office in Romania said in a press release.

The creative concept of the Commission's campaign in Bucharest is signed by the artist Dan Perjovschi, with whom the European Commission Representation in Romania constantly collaborates on communication projects.

Each material contains a QR code, which, when accessed, allows the public to discover more useful information about the theme by visiting "Romania in the European Union" on the European Commission's website.

(Photo source: Comisia Europeană în România on Facebook)