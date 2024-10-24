The European Commission has approved a Romanian state aid scheme worth EUR 400 million to compensate farmers affected by severe drought between September 2023 and August 2024.

The scheme is open to agricultural producers of 39 selected crops, including wheat, triticale, rye, barley, oats, rapeseed, peas, sunflower, and corn, who were directly impacted by the severe drought. To qualify for aid, farmers must have lost more than 30% of their crops from the autumn of 2023 through the summer of 2024 due to drought.

Compensation will be provided in the form of direct grants. The maximum aid amount is EUR 200 (RON 1,000) per hectare for a total loss, not exceeding 30% of eligible costs.

The scheme will be in place until December 31, 2024.

EU state aid rules allow member states to support the development of certain economic activities only under specific conditions. In this case, the Commission found the aid necessary, proportionate, and with a limited impact on competition and trade between member states.

(Photo source: Calyx22 | Dreamstime.com)