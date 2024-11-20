European Best Destinations: Craiova’s Christmas market in the race for most beautiful holiday events in Europe

European Best Destinations has opened the online vote for the most beautiful Christmas markets in Europe, and the holiday event in Craiova, a major city in southwestern Romania, is among the nominees. The list includes winter fairs in Manchester, Vienna, Brussels, Prague, Geneva, Helsinki, or Riga.

“The Christmas market season has started! Discover your selection of the most beautiful Christmas markets in Europe and vote for your favourite Christmas market in 1 click (1 vote per IP address per day),” the European Best Destinations said.

Voting is open until November 27 - here.

The Christmas market in Craiova opened on November 15 and awaits visitors until January 5, 2025. In previous years, the Romanian fair was ranked 6th in the European Best Destinations ranking in 2021, 3rd in 2022, and 2nd in 2023.

According to the City Hall, with over two million lights, fairy-tale characters, uniquely painted cottages by local artists, the tallest flying sleigh in Southeast Europe, the largest Ferris wheel in Romania, an ice skating rink, and the most extensive Christmas market area in Europe, the Craiova Christmas Market has become one of the most appealing destinations for both Romanian and international tourists.

The areas where the event is taking place this year are Mihai Viteazul Square, Doljana area, Theodor Aman Street, Frații Buzești Square, and the esplanade of the Marin Sorescu National Theater – William Shakespeare Square.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Craiova)