EUROPAfest 2026 to bring artists from 14 countries to Bucharest

EUROPAfest will return to Bucharest between July 3 and July 12, bringing artists from 14 countries to the Romanian capital for the festival’s 33rd edition. The organizers said this year’s event will place a stronger focus on jazz while also continuing to feature blues, pop, and classical music performances.

Artists from France, Italy, Ireland, Canada, Israel, the United States, Poland, Australia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Peru, South Korea, and Romania are expected to perform during the festival.

The concerts will take place primarily at Sala Luceafărul, and the tickets can be purchased online through iabilet.ro.

EUROPAfest has been held under the High Patronage of the Romanian Royal House since 2005 and was the first event in Romania to receive the distinction. The festival has also received the EFFE – Europe’s Finest Festivals recognition from European cultural institutions.

The organizers also noted that the festival was awarded the “Custodian of the Romanian Crown” Medal in 2025 during a ceremony presided over by Margareta of Romania at Peleș Castle.

Moreover, EUROPAfest remains the only Romanian festival to have won the European Creative Europe competition.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)