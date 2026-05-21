Events

EUROPAfest 2026 to bring artists from 14 countries to Bucharest

21 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

EUROPAfest will return to Bucharest between July 3 and July 12, bringing artists from 14 countries to the Romanian capital for the festival’s 33rd edition. The organizers said this year’s event will place a stronger focus on jazz while also continuing to feature blues, pop, and classical music performances.

Artists from France, Italy, Ireland, Canada, Israel, the United States, Poland, Australia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Peru, South Korea, and Romania are expected to perform during the festival.

The concerts will take place primarily at Sala Luceafărul, and the tickets can be purchased online through iabilet.ro.

EUROPAfest has been held under the High Patronage of the Romanian Royal House since 2005 and was the first event in Romania to receive the distinction. The festival has also received the EFFE – Europe’s Finest Festivals recognition from European cultural institutions.

The organizers also noted that the festival was awarded the “Custodian of the Romanian Crown” Medal in 2025 during a ceremony presided over by Margareta of Romania at Peleș Castle.

Moreover, EUROPAfest remains the only Romanian festival to have won the European Creative Europe competition.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Music
Normal
Events

EUROPAfest 2026 to bring artists from 14 countries to Bucharest

21 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

EUROPAfest will return to Bucharest between July 3 and July 12, bringing artists from 14 countries to the Romanian capital for the festival’s 33rd edition. The organizers said this year’s event will place a stronger focus on jazz while also continuing to feature blues, pop, and classical music performances.

Artists from France, Italy, Ireland, Canada, Israel, the United States, Poland, Australia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Peru, South Korea, and Romania are expected to perform during the festival.

The concerts will take place primarily at Sala Luceafărul, and the tickets can be purchased online through iabilet.ro.

EUROPAfest has been held under the High Patronage of the Romanian Royal House since 2005 and was the first event in Romania to receive the distinction. The festival has also received the EFFE – Europe’s Finest Festivals recognition from European cultural institutions.

The organizers also noted that the festival was awarded the “Custodian of the Romanian Crown” Medal in 2025 during a ceremony presided over by Margareta of Romania at Peleș Castle.

Moreover, EUROPAfest remains the only Romanian festival to have won the European Creative Europe competition.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Music
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 May 2026
Transport
BMW iX3 named best electric car in Romania for 2026, Renault 4 wins public vote
21 May 2026
Society
Five injured after elevator collapses at Romanian Transport Ministry headquarters in Bucharest
21 May 2026
CSR
Metallica donates funds to two charitable organizations in Bucharest
21 May 2026
Environment
Romania moves to protect landmark centuries-old trees through public national registry
21 May 2026
Energy
Romanian PM renews criticism of Nuclearelectrica’s NuScale SMR project
21 May 2026
Transport
Ford Craiova plant produces one millionth Puma SUV
21 May 2026
Defense
Social Democrats challenge bill on Romania’s EUR 17 bln SAFE financing scheme for defence sector
21 May 2026
Transport
Dacia remains Romania’s most valuable brand in 2026, Banca Transilvania climbs to second place