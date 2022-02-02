Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Events

Romania’s EUROPAfest announces dates for summer 2022 edition

02 February 2022
EUROPAfest, the international festival covering four music genres - jazz, blues, pop, and classical music, will hold its 29th edition this summer, the organizers announced. The event is scheduled for July 1-9.

"It's all about live, quality music!" is the slogan chosen for this year's edition. Registrations for the jazz section of the festival are open until March 1.

At every edition, EUROPAfest brings to Romania over 250 artists from 40 countries.

In 2005, EUROPAfest was the first local event to come under the Royal House of Romania's patronage. In 2015, it also received the EFFE | Europe's Finest Festivals title.

Further details about the event will be announced online on the festival's website and social media pages.

(Photo source: the organizers)

