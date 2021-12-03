Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:27
People

Insurer Euroins Romania has new general manager

12 March 2021
Tanja Blatnik officially took over as the new general manager of Euroins, one of the biggest insurance companies in Romania, part of Bulgarian group Eurohold. The appointment became official after Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) cleared Blatnik for this position.

Tanja Blatnik has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, managing and leading important operational teams and innovative projects across Central Europe. Prior to joining Euroins Romania, Tanja Blatnik held the position of executive director for operations in Generali Insurance Slovenia and previously same position in Adriatic Slovenica Insurance Company, Slovenia’s second biggest insurance company, with EUR 300 mln in revenue.

“I am extremely excited for this new role here at Euroins Romania, and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead. I want to take all of the experience I have accumulated over the past years and work alongside the entire team to focus on improving our services in a digitally-driven environment,” said Tanja Blatnik.

“Euroins Romania is in a process of repositioning on the insurance market with a strategy centered on three main pillars: value creation, diversification and digitalization. Customer and partners relationships, satisfaction and trust are key to this process and vital elements for the long-term success of the company. In order to achieve efficiency enhancement and the flexibility of leadership and management, these changes will start within the company,” she added.

Euroins Romania is one of the top five local insurers, and one of the top two players on the mandatory car insurance segment (RCA). The ASF has issued several sanctions against the company in the last two years due to irregularities. These sanctions included fines and withdrawing the licenses of the company’s previous managers.

