EU commissioner candidate Roxana Mînzatu cleared by Romanian lawmakers despite property controversy

The Romanian Parliament committees for foreign policy and European affairs on November 5 gave a favourable opinion to Roxana Mînzatu, who was proposed for the position of European Commissioner from Romania. Mînzatu will also serve as a vice-president of the Commission.

The vote in Romania's Parliament was preceded by the publication of an investigative report showing Mînzatu purchased her house in Brasov for a mere EUR 17,000 and allegedly expanded it without an authorisation - particularly necessary as the building was registered in the historical patrimony.

Roxana Mînzatu, who is to hold the "People, skills and training" portfolio and occupy the position of executive vice-president of the European Commission, highlighted, after the hearings, that Romania is for the first time at the top of the leadership of the Community Executive, Economedia.ro reported.

Regarding the home, she said the building is a formerly nationalised building that she has always lived in and eventually managed to buy it. She pointed to her husband for more details.

Snoop.ro, the publication that revealed Mînzatu's alleged property issues, also commented on her political and professional pedigree.

Aged 44, Roxana Mînzatu has a 24-year career as a member of the Social Democratic Party. She obtained her first party membership card during the time of Adrian Năstase and Ion Iliescu in 2000, at the age of 20.

Mînzatu graduated from the Faculty of Political Sciences, English department in 2002, and between 2003 and 2005, she completed her education with a master's degree in European Integration at Dimitrie Cantemir Christian University.

The first political position obtained with the help of the party was that of county councilor for Brașov, between 2004 – 2008, at the age of 24.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)