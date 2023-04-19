eToro investors in Romania bullish about their portfolios but not country’s economy

The confidence of Romanian individual investors in the local economy improved slightly in 2023, but it is still low: 62% of those polled are pessimistic regarding the dynamics of Romania’s economy, down from 69% in March 2022, according to a survey carried out by the investment platform eToro, quoted by Economica.net.

The outcome of the survey is consistent with the profile of the polled sample (eToro investors): above-average revenues, safe jobs and not much interest/expertise in macroeconomics or fundamental analysis.

The vast majority of investors are confident about their jobs (78%) and income and standard of living (76%).

The twin deficit issue or the technical recession prospects are not among their concerns: they are most concerned about rising inflation (shelf prices), international conflicts (war in Ukraine), and a potential recession of the global economy.

Overall, the survey reveals very optimistic expectations regarding the return on investment portfolios in 2023, with 90% of those polled saying it will be a profitable year, while only 6% expect losses.

