UK’s Eton College Symphony Orchestra performs in three Romanian cities in July

06 June 2024

The UK's Eton College Symphony Orchestra will come to Romania next month for three concerts in Bucharest, Brașov, and Sibiu, the Romanian Musicians' Interpretive Creation Union (UCIMR) announced. The musical group that will tour Romania this summer comprises 70 boys between the ages of 14 and 18.

Sala Radio in Bucharest will host the first concert on July 1. Then, the Eton College Symphony Orchestra will perform at Sala Patria in Brașov on July 3 and Sala Thalia in Sibiu on July 5.

Under the baton of conductor Tim Johnson, more than 70 young instrumentalists, along with soloists Henry Hart and Tonwyn Li, will perform works from the repertoire of Antonio Vivaldi, Edward Elgar, Béla Bartók, or Dmitri Shostakovich, the organizers said.

The Eton College Symphony Orchestra has previously toured Poland, the Czech Republic, and Spain.

Tickets for the concerts in Romania can be purchased online at Bilete.ro.

Eton College is a public school in Great Britain located on the banks of the River Thames near Windsor. With a history dating back to 1440, it was founded by Henry VI.

Over the centuries, it has educated no less than 19 British prime ministers, in addition to generations of statesmen, musicians, writers, and distinguished members of the armed forces. Personalities such as William Ewart Gladstone, Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, Archibald Primrose, Arthur Balfour, Anthony Eden, Harold Macmillan, Alec Douglas-Home, David Cameron, or Boris Johnson studied here.

Currently, 1300 boys aged 13 to 18 attend the school, many with financial support to ensure that no talented boy is deprived of the top education that Eton offers. The music department is the largest in the school, with a team of 6 full-time teachers under the management of the Chaplain and Director of Music. Seventy-five visiting professors, each balancing a teaching career with a career in the music industry, teach over 1300 individual instrument lessons per week within the department.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UCIMR)

1

