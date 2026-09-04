Real Estate

Estée Lauder Romania renews SkyTower lease, moves to new office

04 September 2026

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Estée Lauder Romania has extended its lease at Bucharest’s SkyTower for a third time and relocated its headquarters to a newly fitted-out space on the building’s ninth floor. The beauty company has operated from the office tower since 2017.

The announcement did not disclose the duration or financial terms of the renewed lease, nor the size of the new office.

“This extension reflects our commitment to our team and our activities in Romania,” said Adrian Simionescu, country manager of Estée Lauder Romania.

The company also uses SkyTower’s SkyHub and board meeting areas to organize events.

Located in northern Bucharest, SkyTower is owned by Raiffeisen Property Holding International. 

The 137-meter building has 37 floors and is Romania’s tallest office tower. Its underground structure extends to a depth of 60 meters and provides parking and storage space.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal
Real Estate

Estée Lauder Romania renews SkyTower lease, moves to new office

04 September 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Estée Lauder Romania has extended its lease at Bucharest’s SkyTower for a third time and relocated its headquarters to a newly fitted-out space on the building’s ninth floor. The beauty company has operated from the office tower since 2017.

The announcement did not disclose the duration or financial terms of the renewed lease, nor the size of the new office.

“This extension reflects our commitment to our team and our activities in Romania,” said Adrian Simionescu, country manager of Estée Lauder Romania.

The company also uses SkyTower’s SkyHub and board meeting areas to organize events.

Located in northern Bucharest, SkyTower is owned by Raiffeisen Property Holding International. 

The 137-meter building has 37 floors and is Romania’s tallest office tower. Its underground structure extends to a depth of 60 meters and provides parking and storage space.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal

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