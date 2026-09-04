Update: In a first reaction, Andrew and Tristan Tate’s Romanian lawyer, Eugen Constantin Vidineac, said the new indictment does not establish the brothers’ guilt and confirmed that the defense would challenge any problems it identifies in the case.

"Today’s decision by DIICOT does not determine guilt and it should not be presented as though it does. It represents the prosecution’s latest attempt to bring this case before a court following the failure of its previous indictment to proceed to trial," the lawyer said, as quoted in a statement sent to Romania-insider.com.

"The history of these proceedings matters. The previous indictment was subjected to judicial scrutiny and the court identified significant irregularities which prevented the case from moving forward to trial. DIICOT has now chosen to file a new indictment. We will examine every aspect of it with the same level of scrutiny and we will challenge any evidential, procedural or legal deficiencies through the appropriate judicial process," he added.

The lawyer also stated that the brothers continue to deny the allegations and stressed their rights to the presumption of innocence, to examine the evidence against them, and to mount an effective defense.

Initial story: British-American brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been indicted by Romanian organized crime prosecutors (DIICOT) in a new case involving allegations of trafficking minors, money laundering, and influencing witness statements. Prosecutors claim the two obtained more than USD 1.25 million through the sexual exploitation of a victim recruited when she was 15, Digi24 reported.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) completed the indictment on August 31 and sent the case to the Bucharest Tribunal.

Andrew Tate, 39, has been charged with trafficking a minor, continued money laundering, repeated sexual acts with a minor, and influencing statements. Tristan Tate, 38, faces charges of complicity in trafficking a minor, continued money laundering, and influencing statements.

According to prosecutors, Andrew Tate recruited the girl in 2012 by misleading her about his intention to pursue a relationship with her. He allegedly later controlled her through threats, emotional blackmail, surveillance, and physical violence.

The victim was allegedly made to produce pornographic material and perform videochat activities for Andrew Tate’s benefit. Prosecutors claim she was repeatedly transported from the United Kingdom to Romania and housed at properties in Voluntari, Tunari, and the Pipera area until December 2021.

The brothers allegedly received USD 1.25 million, representing around 80% of the revenue generated by the victim’s videochat activities. Tristan Tate allegedly managed her accounts, monitored her work, and handled the resulting funds while knowing her age and the circumstances of her recruitment.

DIICOT also alleges that Andrew Tate repeatedly engaged in sexual acts with another 15-year-old girl between December 2020 and mid-2021.

Moreover, the brothers are further accused of attempting to influence victims and witnesses by offering them money, phones, and legal assistance.

Romanian prosecutors also alleged that, between December 2023 and July 2024, the Tates purchased four cars and registered them in the names of trusted associates to conceal the origin of the funds used.

DIICOT is seeking the confiscation of four luxury vehicles valued at an estimated EUR 825,000 and the equivalent of the USD 1.25 million allegedly obtained from exploiting the minor. Prosecutors have also requested the extended confiscation of other assets belonging to the brothers.

The charges will now be examined by the court. Andrew and Tristan Tate are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Pana Tudor)