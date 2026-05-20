American actor Eric Roberts comes to Romania for teen-focused film project

Eric Roberts is in Romania to film a new feature movie aimed at teenage audiences, produced by Academia Buftea and Abis Studio. The Oscar-nominated actor is also scheduled to meet fans during a special public event in Bucharest later this week.

Known for roles in films such as Runaway Train, The Dark Knight, and Babylon, Roberts is currently in Romania for the production, which focuses on the younger generation and the challenges faced by teenagers today, according to a press release.

“The fact that Eric Roberts agreed to star in the feature film produced by Academia Buftea is truly an honor and an extremely important first step for film production dedicated to children and teenagers in Romania,” said film producer Vlad Ionescu, CEO of Academia Buftea.

The actor will take part in a public discussion event on May 23 at Cinema City AFI Palace Cotroceni, where he is expected to speak about his career and experiences working in Hollywood. The event will also include a meet-and-greet session and a Q&A moderated by Romanian actor Ștefan Iancu.

While in Bucharest, Eric Roberts also visited the construction site of the future pediatric psychiatry clinic at Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia Clinical Hospital, according to entrepreneur Codin Maticiuc.

The visit followed a similar appearance in April by Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who also visited the hospital project supported by the Metropolis Foundation.

The future clinic, designed as a modern facility dedicated to treatment, recovery, and therapy, will cover approximately 3,900 square meters and include 67 beds, more than 40 patient rooms, and over 20 therapy spaces. A dedicated section for adolescents struggling with substance addiction is also planned.

The total investment is estimated at EUR 16.5 million. So far, around EUR 6 million has been raised through donations and sponsorships, covering the structural phase of the building, with more than EUR 10 million still needed to complete the project. Further details on how to donate can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Academia Buftea press release)