Romanian citizen, company indicted by EPPO for fraud in EU-funded Danube Delta development project

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) announced that its local branch filed an indictment at the Bucharest Tribunal against one Romanian citizen and one company for fraud involving a project for the development of the Danube Delta, co-funded by the EU.

The project, co-funded under the EU’s Regional Operational Program 2014-2020, aimed to expand the company’s operations to include construction services by acquiring heavy machinery. The EU and Romanian government jointly covered 70.95% of the project’s eligible costs. However, to secure this funding, the company had to certify its financial ability to contribute to the project.

According to the investigation, however, “the defendant, acting in the interest and on behalf of the company, intentionally used forged documents and declarations, including a falsified bank statement, attesting that the company had the financial capacity necessary to implement the project.”

As a result, the company is believed to have unlawfully obtained approximately EUR 593,000 (RON 2.76 million) from EU funds and EUR 104,000 (RON 486,824) from the national budget.

To compensate for the estimated damage, authorities have seized real estate and heavy machinery belonging to the company.

If found guilty, the individual faces between three and 10.5 years in prison, while the company could be fined up to EUR 420,000 and subjected to confiscation of assets.

The EPPO, responsible for safeguarding the EU’s financial interests, emphasized that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the competent Romanian courts.

(Photo source: Daitoiumihai/Dreamstime.com)