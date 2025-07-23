Enexus and Akış Enerji partner on fully integrated, grid-ready solar park in Dâmbovița County

News from Companies

Enexus, the swift integrated EPC service provider specializing in rapid execution of medium and large-scale photovoltaic projects with storage capacity (BESS), announces the signing of the contract for the development of the Titu 1 Project—a photovoltaic power plant with an installed capacity of 20 MWp and a 20 MVA transformer station, located in the city of Titu, Dâmbovița County.

The project is delivered in partnership with Akış Enerji, part of the Ulusoy Enerji Yatırımları A.Ș. group, a major player in Turkey’s renewable energy sector with a diversified portfolio of approximately 200 MW installed across wind turbines, hydropower plants, and solar power stations. The group also holds a strong industrial presence, including copper pipe manufacturing—an important element in strengthening its internal supply chain.

“We are honored to collaborate with Akış Enerji—a partner with experience, vision, and true commitment to quality and strategic investment. This is a pivotal moment for renewable energy development in the region, and Enexus is ready to harness this potential through strong partnerships and high-quality execution. The Titu 1 project will be a new example of fast, reliable, and impactful delivery where our integrated model directly enhances investment profitability.” – Mesut Güler, CEO Enexus

Enexus will deliver the project turnkey through EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) services, including technical design, permitting, premium equipment delivery, construction execution, and grid connection. The company will also provide full O&M service, ensuring daily operation management of the park, performance tracking, continuous monitoring, as well as preventive and corrective maintenance to maintain efficiency and prevent breakdowns.

“We are pleased to welcome Ulusoy Enerji Yatırımları Group to the Enexus investor portfolio. We hope this project will be the first in a series of future collaborations, with even larger investments to follow. Our promise is to deliver this project quickly and efficiently. We are thrilled to find in Ulusoy Group not only a major investor in Romania’s solar energy sector, but also a trusted long-term partner.” – Alina Ștefan, Chief Commercial Officer Enexus

The project is in its “ready to build” (RTB) phase with all required permits obtained (construction, environmental, and authorizations from institutions such as Transelectrica, ANRE, and local authorities), completed technical studies, secured land, and a clear financing structure based on a feasible financial plan and an investor ready to support the construction. The estimated completion date is the end of 2025.

The Titu 1 solar park, with a 20 MWp installed capacity, is expected to generate between 24.5 and 28 GWh annually, depending on final equipment efficiency and actual irradiation at the site. The energy generated will be injected into the grid, contributing to the stability of the national system and increasing the share of renewables.

About Enexus

Since 2014, Enexus has been the swift integrated EPC that enables renewable energy investors to rapidly grow their capital through bankable, connection-ready projects.

With proven global expertise and over 600 MW built and connected to the network, Enexus provides services ranging from renewable energy, investment opportunity assessments to turnkey design and construction, as well as operation and maintenance of photovoltaic projects—maximizing returns through specialized teams and high-performance management.

Today, Enexus has projects in Romania, Turkey, Italy, and Ukraine. Starting 2025, the company aims to expand into new emerging markets and gradually become a global leader in renewable energy.

