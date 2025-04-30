Enevo-led consortium delivers 69 MW solar park to Danish Eurowind in central Romania

An engineering consortium led by Romanian group Enevo announced that it has delivered to Danish Eurowind a positioning solar park with a capacity of 69 MW in Teius, Alba County (central Romania) under a EUR 24.3 million engineering, procurement, and construction contract that also included a 110/20 kV station and an 80 MVA transformer.

The installation of the tracker-type structure of the new facility (CEF Teius) allows the panels to automatically follow the sun throughout the day for more efficient energy production.

The plant was designed for mixed use and allows the use of the 80.5 ha for both energy production and grazing activities, for the benefit of the 130 livestock farmers in the area.

CEF Teius will produce over 103 GWh of electricity annually, enough to power over 25,000 households.

The total investment in the project developed by Eurowind amounts to approximately EUR 55 million, of which the state funding through the Resilience Facility (PNRR) amounts to EUR 15 million, making CEF Teius the largest energy project through the PNRR.

The construction of the photovoltaic park and the transformer station was carried out by Enevo Group in association with Alpin Sun and Electroalfa.

Enevo Group is a Romanian engineering company specializing in constructing and modernizing power stations, renewable power plants, and industrial process automation systems. It has offices in Romania, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, a multinational team of over 350 employees, and its client portfolio includes some of the largest companies in the world.

