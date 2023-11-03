Macro

Energy prices push up factory-gate inflation in Romania in September

03 November 2023

The prices of industrial production increased by 2% in September, compared to August – the steepest rise since October 2022, as the energy prices rose by 5.2% in just a month, the largest monthly leap since July last year.

The annual industrial price inflation remained, however, in the negative area: -0.4% y/y as of September (-3.3% y/y in August).

The industrial prices were thus still lower than they were in April this year.

Uncertainties related to the oil price cast concerns related to further disinflation during the following year, seen as softer in terms of consumer prices compared to projections sketched during the first part of the year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

