Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Enel to develop 1GW green power capacities in Romania

01 April 2021
Enel Green Power, the green energy division of the Italian utility group Enel, has signed an agreement with Monsson group to build 1,000 MW worth of wind and solar projects in Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company hasn't mentioned a deadline, but it aims to get all the necessary permits within three years. Controlled by Romanian-Swedish businessman Emanuel Muntmark, Monsson is the strongest developer of green projects in Romania.

The company started the 600MW Fantanele-Cogealac wind farm project in Dobrogea, completed by Czech utility group CEZ with a EUR 1 billion investment.

"At the beginning of the year, Enel Green Power Romania signed a joint development agreement for a project portfolio of over 1,000 MW with Monsson Alma, a member of Monsson Group[…]. The projects will be ready for construction in the next three years and will cover 500 MW in wind and 500 MW in solar. The agreement also includes the development of more than 300 MW in storage batteries. This technology will allow Romania's transition to a sustainable energy mix," says Sebastian Enache, business development manager of Monsson Group.

"Monsson plans to develop and build more than 2,500 MW of wind and solar over the next ten years," Enache added. Enel has set its group-level target for the next ten years to triple the capacity installed in green energy projects, with an investment plan of about EUR 60 billion.

(Photo courtesy of Enel)

