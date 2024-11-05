Romanian e-commerce group eMAG eyes Moldova expansion by 2026

Major Romanian online retailer eMAG announced plans to expand operations in the Republic of Moldova in 2025 or 2026.

"We are considering an expansion in the Republic of Moldova, but I don't know if it will be in 2025 or 2026," eMAG's CEO Tudor Manea said at the press conference dedicated to the Black Friday event, Economica.net reported.

The statement comes after Moldova's EU accession process gained momentum in the presidential elections, and the timeline for the expansion coincides with final clarifications on the country's political direction in the parliamentary elections, which is expected sometime next year.

eMAG has been active in Bulgaria since 2012 and in Hungary from 2013.

Customers in Moldova were recently connected with eMAG and other European online stores by Romanian public postal services company Posta Romana when it launched the EUlivrez service.

Posta Romana operates as an intermediary that handles the deliveries for online stores that do not operate on the territory of the Republic of Moldova.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)