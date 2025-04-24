Bucharest residents can apply for new electronic ID cards

Romanian citizens residing in Bucharest can apply for the new electronic ID card (Carte Electronică de Identitate – CEI) starting Thursday, April 24, the Interior Ministry announced. Authorities estimate that the new ID will be available nationwide through the local public community services for personal records within the next two months.

Romania began issuing the new Electronic Identity Card (CEI) on March 20, starting in Cluj County. According to official statistics, more than 2,200 applications for the new IDs were submitted across the county in the first month.

In Bucharest, the rollout covers all six districts of the city, with services becoming available at different times throughout the day, depending on the districts. Residents must schedule appointments online via the Ministry of Interior's official platform.

Authorities estimate that the first Bucharest residents will receive their electronic ID cards starting May 12.

Citizens aged 14 and above are eligible to request the new document, regardless of the validity of their current ID. The average processing time is expected to be 10 days during the national rollout, with faster turnaround times once the system is fully operational across the country.

The new electronic ID card includes advanced security features, meets European standards in size and format, and can be used both as a travel document and for accessing digital public services, the ministry said. It also supports electronic signatures.

As the program expands, children under 14 will also be eligible for an electronic ID starting in June. For them, the CEI will serve as a travel document and a more efficient alternative to birth certificates in administrative procedures.

Meanwhile, citizens will have the option to choose between an electronic ID or a simple ID card (Carte de Identitate Simplă – CIS), which does not include a chip and will become available starting May 20.

The first electronic ID card is issued free of charge under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Subsequent requests will incur a fee of RON 67. The simple ID card will cost RON 38.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)