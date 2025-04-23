Romania’s Cluj County sees over 2,200 applications for new electronic ID cards in one month

More than 2,200 applications for the new electronic identity cards have been submitted across Romania's Cluj County in the last month, according to an announcement from the Cluj County Council.

Between March 20 and April 20, a total of 2,219 applications were recorded at public community services across the county. The Cluj-Napoca office received the most requests, with 848, followed by the county-level directorate itself with 579. Other applications were registered in local offices in Dej, Gherla, Huedin, Turda, Câmpia Turzii, and Florești.

Romania began issuing the new Electronic Identity Card (CEI) on March 20, starting in Cluj County, with a gradual nationwide rollout to follow.

The new electronic ID cards are available free of charge and can be issued to citizens aged 14 and above. Appointments for issuance are made online via the Ministry of Internal Affairs' official website.

The new electronic ID card features a standardized size similar to a bank card, in line with European norms, and includes advanced security measures to prevent counterfeiting and identity theft. It also serves as a travel document and allows access to electronic services, including electronic signatures.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bode)