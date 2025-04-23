Society

Romania’s Cluj County sees over 2,200 applications for new electronic ID cards in one month

23 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 2,200 applications for the new electronic identity cards have been submitted across Romania's Cluj County in the last month, according to an announcement from the Cluj County Council. 

Between March 20 and April 20, a total of 2,219 applications were recorded at public community services across the county. The Cluj-Napoca office received the most requests, with 848, followed by the county-level directorate itself with 579. Other applications were registered in local offices in Dej, Gherla, Huedin, Turda, Câmpia Turzii, and Florești.

Romania began issuing the new Electronic Identity Card (CEI) on March 20, starting in Cluj County, with a gradual nationwide rollout to follow.

The new electronic ID cards are available free of charge and can be issued to citizens aged 14 and above. Appointments for issuance are made online via the Ministry of Internal Affairs' official website.

The new electronic ID card features a standardized size similar to a bank card, in line with European norms, and includes advanced security measures to prevent counterfeiting and identity theft. It also serves as a travel document and allows access to electronic services, including electronic signatures.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bode)

Normal
Society

Romania’s Cluj County sees over 2,200 applications for new electronic ID cards in one month

23 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 2,200 applications for the new electronic identity cards have been submitted across Romania's Cluj County in the last month, according to an announcement from the Cluj County Council. 

Between March 20 and April 20, a total of 2,219 applications were recorded at public community services across the county. The Cluj-Napoca office received the most requests, with 848, followed by the county-level directorate itself with 579. Other applications were registered in local offices in Dej, Gherla, Huedin, Turda, Câmpia Turzii, and Florești.

Romania began issuing the new Electronic Identity Card (CEI) on March 20, starting in Cluj County, with a gradual nationwide rollout to follow.

The new electronic ID cards are available free of charge and can be issued to citizens aged 14 and above. Appointments for issuance are made online via the Ministry of Internal Affairs' official website.

The new electronic ID card features a standardized size similar to a bank card, in line with European norms, and includes advanced security measures to prevent counterfeiting and identity theft. It also serves as a travel document and allows access to electronic services, including electronic signatures.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bode)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 April 2025
Defense
Romanian acting president convenes Supreme Council of National Defense to discuss ReArm Europe plan
23 April 2025
Events
Neversea Festival takes a break in 2025, eyes 2026 return to Constanța
23 April 2025
Society
Romanian Govt. to decide this week on declaring national day of mourning for Pope Francis
23 April 2025
Macro
Romania's record 9.3%-of-GDP ESA public deficit in 2024 exceeds estimates by 1.4pp
23 April 2025
Living in Romania
Over 1 million Romanians celebrate name day on Saint George’s Day
22 April 2025
Society
Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan to attend funeral of Pope Francis
22 April 2025
Events
Romania wins third place at World Robotics Championship held in United States
22 April 2025
Politics
EP president Roberta Metsola to receive Timișoara Award for European Values at May ceremony