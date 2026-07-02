Electro-Alfa International, SGB-SMIT Group open EUR 20 million plant in northeastern Romania

Romanian manufacturer of electrical equipment and provider of EPC and IT services Electro-Alfa International (BVB: EAI) and the German-based SGB-SMIT Group, a manufacturer of distribution and power transformers, have completed and officially inaugurated the SGB-ALFA manufacturing facility in Botoșani, in northeastern Romania, following an investment of approximately EUR 20 million.

The facility currently employs about 100 people. It has already manufactured more than 1,300 transformers for customers across European markets.

By 2027, the plant is expected to create more than 200 direct jobs and support the development of a regional ecosystem of suppliers and business partners.

It manufactures oil-immersed distribution transformers ranging from 50 kVA to 1,000 kVA, serving electricity distribution operators and industrial customers in Romania and across European markets.

The shares of Electro-Alfa International have been trading on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since March 3, 2026. The company successfully completed an IPO in February 2026, attracting net proceeds of RON 544.3 million. Currently, the company’s market capitalization exceeds RON 2.2 billion. Electro-Alfa International operates five manufacturing facilities with a combined production area of 35,000 sqm, has its own research and development center, and serves more than 500 customers in Romania and internationally.

SGB-SMIT Group is a pure-play manufacturer of power and distribution transformers ranging from 30 kVA up to 1,200 MVA. With 3,800 employees and a global network of production facilities and centers of excellence across Europe, Asia, and North America, SGB-SMIT serves customers worldwide.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)