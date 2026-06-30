Knauf’s EUR 88 million plant in Romania’s Huedin to be operational by end-2027

Knauf Gips’ gypsum board plant in Huedin, in Cluj county, is expected to become operational by the end of 2027, the company said in an announcement quoted by Bursa.ro. The project is an investment of EUR 88 million.

The facility’s foundations have been completed, the structural framework is 65% finished, and roof installation is currently underway, in line with the execution schedule.

The new production facility will have an annual capacity of 30 million sqm of gypsum boards for the residential, commercial, and industrial segments. The plant will process raw materials extracted from the Leghia–Dumbrava gypsum quarries, located approximately 15 kilometers away.

The project will create approximately 80 jobs, as well as “additional business opportunities for local suppliers, transport companies, and service providers in the region,” the company said.

“The Huedin investment represents an important step in Knauf’s development in Romania. The new plant will allow us to better meet the growing demand for modern construction materials and, at the same time, contribute to the economic development of the local community. Beyond numbers and production capacities, this investment is about trust: in the potential of the market, in our partners, and in the people of this region […],” Mihai Marinescu, general manager of Knauf Gips Romania, said.

simona@romania-insider.com