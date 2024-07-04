Electricity price on Romania’s spot market up 58% in May-June

The weighted average price of the day-ahead market (DAM) in Romania was RON 520 (EUR 104) per MWh, according to data provided by the market operator, OPCOM, quoted by Economica.net. This is 18% more than in May and 58% more compared to April.

The sharp rise comes after a steady decline of the prices in both DAM and intraday market (IDM) that started last November and resulted in prices such as RON 329 per MWh in the DAM in April 2024. The IDM average prices follow closely the DAM prices.

The average price in June on the DAM was thus in line with the past year’s average – but superior to the expectations formed among traders following the downward trend during the fall and spring seasons.

Also, if the trend remains the same, the DAM prices may exert upward pressure on the end-user prices, which will be liberalised on March 2025 after a couple of years of cap-and-subsidy regulations.

(Photo source: Madamlead/Dreamstime.com)