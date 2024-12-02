Energy

Electricity price on Romania’s day-ahead market surges by 90% m/m in November

02 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average day-ahead market price (PZU) in Bucharest rose sharply in November to RON 836/MWh, according to preliminary data quoted by Economica.net. The market operator, OPCOM, is expected to confirm the figures shortly. 

This represents an 87% increase compared to October’s average price of RON 446/MWh.

The surge in November marks the end of a three-month downward trend in spot electricity prices. In October, the price had declined by 18% compared to September, when it stood at RON 533/MWh. 

September had also seen a 13.7% drop from August, amounting to a reduction of RON 87/MWh. Similarly, August experienced a 12.4% decline from July, with prices falling by RON 90/MWh month-on-month.

This reversal in November reflects significant volatility in Romania’s energy market, raising concerns about future price stability amid broader market dynamics.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Madamlead/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Electricity price on Romania’s day-ahead market surges by 90% m/m in November

02 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average day-ahead market price (PZU) in Bucharest rose sharply in November to RON 836/MWh, according to preliminary data quoted by Economica.net. The market operator, OPCOM, is expected to confirm the figures shortly. 

This represents an 87% increase compared to October’s average price of RON 446/MWh.

The surge in November marks the end of a three-month downward trend in spot electricity prices. In October, the price had declined by 18% compared to September, when it stood at RON 533/MWh. 

September had also seen a 13.7% drop from August, amounting to a reduction of RON 87/MWh. Similarly, August experienced a 12.4% decline from July, with prices falling by RON 90/MWh month-on-month.

This reversal in November reflects significant volatility in Romania’s energy market, raising concerns about future price stability amid broader market dynamics.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Madamlead/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 December 2024
Transport
Romanian Auto Registry introduces digital certificate with odometer readings for every car
02 December 2024
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2024: Social Democrats lead, far-right AUR and Liberals follow as vote count nears completion
02 December 2024
Politics
Outgoing Romanian president Klaus Iohannis asks citizens for forgiveness for mistakes, causing disappointment
02 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian state-owned bank CEC issues EUR 300 mln MREL bonds
02 December 2024
Macro
Romania's public debt to GDP ratio hits 54.4% at end-September
29 November 2024
Politics
“The Kremlin wants us back in its shadow,” Moldovan president Maia Sandu tells Romanian voters
29 November 2024
Sports
Update: Romania’s Simona Halep denounces “ill will” after another tennis player receives one-month suspension for banned substance
29 November 2024
Politics
Central Electoral Bureau validates Bucharest referendum results