Electricity price on Romania’s day-ahead market surges by 90% m/m in November

The average day-ahead market price (PZU) in Bucharest rose sharply in November to RON 836/MWh, according to preliminary data quoted by Economica.net. The market operator, OPCOM, is expected to confirm the figures shortly.

This represents an 87% increase compared to October’s average price of RON 446/MWh.

The surge in November marks the end of a three-month downward trend in spot electricity prices. In October, the price had declined by 18% compared to September, when it stood at RON 533/MWh.

September had also seen a 13.7% drop from August, amounting to a reduction of RON 87/MWh. Similarly, August experienced a 12.4% decline from July, with prices falling by RON 90/MWh month-on-month.

This reversal in November reflects significant volatility in Romania’s energy market, raising concerns about future price stability amid broader market dynamics.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Madamlead/Dreamstime.com)