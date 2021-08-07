Romania’s Electric Castle festival reveals lineup for special 10-day edition next month

Dozens of local and international artists will entertain the crowds at the special edition of Electric Castle, one of Romania's largest music festivals. EC_Special, scheduled for August 6-15, will take place in several locations in Bontida and Cluj-Napoca.

Sigma (DJ-set), Noisia (DJ-Set), DJ Marky, Eelke Kleijn, Ben Böhmer, Mind Against, David Penn, and HVOB are some of the artists that will take the stage at Bontida, the organizers announced, according to Libertatea.

Meanwhile, the stage in Cluj-Napoca's Unirii Square will offer, every evening, a mix of Romanian and foreign artists from various musical genres. The lineup includes Asaf Avidan, Aurora, Dubioza Kolektiv, Slowthai, Golan, and The Blaze.

Dozens of other artists remain to be discovered in the other locations in Cluj, among them Molchat Doma, Acid Pauli, and Igorrr, an "exotic" appearance on the metal music scene.

Electric Castle will return with a classic edition on July 13-17, 2022. The headliners of next year's edition are Twenty One Pilots, Gorillaz, and Deftones.

(Photo source: Cristina Ivan/Dreamstime.com)