Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Events

Romania's Electric Castle festival reveals lineup for special 10-day edition next month

08 July 2021
Dozens of local and international artists will entertain the crowds at the special edition of Electric Castle, one of Romania's largest music festivals. EC_Special, scheduled for August 6-15, will take place in several locations in Bontida and Cluj-Napoca.

Sigma (DJ-set), Noisia (DJ-Set), DJ Marky, Eelke Kleijn, Ben Böhmer, Mind Against, David Penn, and HVOB are some of the artists that will take the stage at Bontida, the organizers announced, according to Libertatea.

Meanwhile, the stage in Cluj-Napoca's Unirii Square will offer, every evening, a mix of Romanian and foreign artists from various musical genres. The lineup includes Asaf Avidan, Aurora, Dubioza Kolektiv, Slowthai, Golan, and The Blaze.

Dozens of other artists remain to be discovered in the other locations in Cluj, among them Molchat Doma, Acid Pauli, and Igorrr, an "exotic" appearance on the metal music scene.

Electric Castle will return with a classic edition on July 13-17, 2022. The headliners of next year's edition are Twenty One Pilots, Gorillaz, and Deftones.

(Photo source: Cristina Ivan/Dreamstime.com)

