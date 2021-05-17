Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Events

Romania’s Electric Castle music festival postponed to next year

17 May 2021
Electric Castle, one of Romania's largest music festivals, will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions in the country. The event has been rescheduled for July 13-17, 2022, the organizers announced.

"Due to recent event rules and restrictions announced by authorities for the upcoming period, there is no real scenario that would allow the festival to happen in 2021. It takes a whole year of tremendous effort to plan every detail of an event with such magnitude. Moreover, the pandemic situation fluctuates, causing rescheduling of artists' tours all over Europe," the organizers said on the festival's Facebook page.

They also said that they managed to reconfirm the event's headliners for 2022 - Twenty One Pilots, Gorillaz, and Deftones.

All tickets are valid for next year, and refund options will be available. More details are to be announced soon.

Celine Dion’s concert in Romania postponed to 2023

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Catalin Grigoriu/Dreamstime.com)

