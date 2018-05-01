The first electric buses to be used in Romania are ready for shipping from the Polish factory which won the tender.

The Urbino 12 Electric buses will carry passengers in the city of Cluj – Napoca, in central Romania. Solaris, the company which won the public tender, will deliver 11 such buses, which only need the final check from the buyer. Cluj – Napoca will have 30 electric buses in total, 11 of which will be delivered immediately.

The Cluj – Napoca city hall will pay EUR 5.5 million for these buses, entirely from Swiss funding. The city thus manages to be the first in Romania to provide electric buses for public transport. Buses have 78 seats and an autonomy of 105 kilometers. They are equipped with wifi, video surveillance, AC and low deck for disabled travellers.

Solaris previously sold regular buses to the Cluj – Napoca city hall.

(opening photo source: Cluj Napoca mayor Emil Boc on Facebook; photo gallery: Solaris)