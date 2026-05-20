EBRD announces new leadership for Romania and Southeast Europe

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Tuesday, May 19, that it has appointed Grzegorz Zielinski as managing director for Southeast Europe, effective June 1, 2026.

Zielinski will succeed Charlotte Ruhe, who is retiring at the end of June after serving as director for Central and Southeast Europe. The official will lead EBRD operations in the six countries of the Western Balkans, plus Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece.

In this new role, Zielinski will guide the EBRD’s engagement in Southeast European countries, ensuring that investments bring tangible benefits, respond to evolving regional challenges, and contribute to long-term sustainable growth. Based in Belgrade, he will also work closely with country teams, public authorities, private sector clients, and a variety of partners to promote investments, policy dialogue, and reform activities in Southeast Europe.

A Polish national, Zielinski joined the EBRD in 1998 from Ernst & Young. In 2014, he was appointed country director for Poland, with his responsibilities later expanding to include the Baltic states and other countries in Central Europe. In 2018, he became regional director for Central Europe and the Baltic States, overseeing the bank’s activities in eight countries and managing five EBRD offices in the region. In 2021, he joined the Sustainable Infrastructure Group as director for energy Europe, advancing the EBRD’s mandate and supporting the transition to green energy through investments and policy engagement across Europe.

“Mr Zielinski has a strong track record of senior leadership across country, regional, and sector roles, with deep experience in delivering complex investment programmes, advancing policy reform, and managing large, multi-country operations. His extensive knowledge of the bank’s operations and strategic priorities will be instrumental in further strengthening the EBRD’s impact across south-eastern Europe,” the bank said in a press release.

Southeast Europe plays an important strategic role in the EBRD portfolio, according to the same source. The bank’s activities across the region focus on developing sustainable infrastructure, supporting the transition to green energy, strengthening energy security, increasing private sector competitiveness, and accelerating climate-aligned investments.

The EBRD is a multilateral bank that promotes private sector development and entrepreneurial initiative in 36 economies across three continents. The bank is a leading institutional investor in Romania. To date, it has invested over EUR 12.4 billion in 589 projects.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ebrd.com)