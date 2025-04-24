Germany’s Ebm-papst invests EUR 30 mln in new Romanian plant and R&D center

German industrial manufacturer Ebm-papst will invest EUR 30 million in a new production facility and research and development center in Oradea, northwest Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported. The investment will expand the company’s existing operations and mark a new phase of growth for its local subsidiary, Ebm-papst Automotive & Drives Romania.

The foundation stone for the new building, to be located in Industrial Park II near Oradea Airport, will be laid on April 29. The new facility will house the production of smart fans and will also include expanded R&D capabilities within the company’s existing Service Center.

“We are in a big transformation process here in Oradea. We have a business transfer to Siemens, which will take over part of the current location, and we are continuing to expand,” said Delia Ungur, Managing Director of Ebm-papst Automotive & Drives Romania.

“The new factory will offer more services with high added value, including an R&D center and other functions,” she added.

Ebm-papst has operated in Romania since 2017, when it launched with a team of 17 employees. Today, the company employs over 500 people locally and recorded a turnover of over RON 350 million (EUR 70.3 million) in 2023, up 14% from the previous year.

The Oradea factory produces components and assemblies for motors and fans used in the automotive, medical, ventilation, and industrial heating sectors. Key milestones in the company’s Romanian operations include the start of motor production for the medical industry in 2018 and the launch of electric fan and pump production for the automotive industry in 2019.

Ebm-papst Group is a global leader in electric motor and fan technology, headquartered in Mulfingen, Germany. The family-owned company employs over 15,000 people worldwide and produces more than 20,000 different products used across multiple industries, including ventilation, information technology, and medical devices.

(Photo source: Facebook/ebm-papst)