Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

British lowcoster easyJet returns on Romanian market

25 November 2020
British multinational low-cost airline group easyJet will return to the Romanian market with a route between Bucharest and Milan to be launched starting April 23.

The British low-cost operator returns to Romania after previously giving up twice its local routes.

The British operator has already begun to advertise on the streets of the capital city Bucharest, according to Profit.ro.

The main rival targeted is visibly WizzAir - which holds the most significant slice of the Romanian air transport market.

easyJet first entered Romania in 2007, with flights from Bucharest to Milan and Madrid, and later introduced flights to London. It gave up all these flights in stages until 2011. Reportedly, the cause was the high operating costs generated by the fees charged by Henri Coanda Airport in Otopeni.

In 2013, the air operator returned to Romania, with a flight to London, which it gave up a year later.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Tommy Beattie/Dreamstime.com)

