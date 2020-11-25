Blue Air adds more Bucharest-London flights “to address high demand”

Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air adds two more weekly flights between Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport and London Heathrow.

The company will thus have daily flights on this route during the winter holidays and until the end of March 2021 to meet the growing demand, the company announced.

"Starting with December 1, 2020, Blue Air will operate daily flights on the route Bucharest Otopeni - London Heathrow. Blue Air had initially planned to operate five weekly services. However, to meet the high interest expressed by passengers, the company decided to increase the frequency, adding flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the winter program 20/21," reads a press release issued by the company.

(Photo source: Nikolay Bychkov/Dreamstime.com)