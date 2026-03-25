Easter turns into a mini-holiday. Ana Hotels offers seaside and mountain experiences for the holiday season

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In recent years, Romanians have increasingly chosen to turn traditional holidays into full mini-vacations, opting for destinations that combine relaxation, gastronomy, and nature-based experiences. The trend is especially visible around Easter, when hotels in mountain resorts and seaside destinations become alternatives to festive meals organized at home.

In this context, the Ana Hotels group is focusing this season on two of Romania’s most sought-after holiday destinations — the Black Sea coast and Poiana Brașov — through special packages that combine Easter traditions with wellness facilities, gastronomy, and family-friendly activities.



This year’s concept is built around the idea of celebrating at a slower pace, away from urban crowds, in a natural setting that allows both relaxation and outdoor recreation.



The seaside, increasingly popular in spring



The resort of Eforie Nord is becoming a more popular option even outside the summer season, driven by growing interest in health and wellness tourism.



At Ana Hotels Europa, the Easter package includes access to the spa center, balneotherapy treatments, and culinary experiences inspired by Romanian traditions, complemented by activities for families and children such as egg hunts and creative workshops.



Beyond festive meals and themed programs, tourists choose this destination for the combination of sea air, mud and salt-water therapies from Lake Techirghiol, and spa facilities that can turn a long weekend into a complete recovery experience.



Easter holiday in a mountain setting



Poiana Brașov remains one of the preferred Easter destinations for those who choose the mountains, thanks to its natural scenery, peaceful atmosphere, and the variety of outdoor activities available.



At Ana Hotels Poiana Brașov, the Easter package includes festive dinners, relaxation programs, access to spa facilities, and nature experiences ranging from light hiking to recreational activities for the whole family. Children will have their own special program, including creative workshops in the Kids Club, outdoor activities, a theater performance dedicated to young guests, and an enchanted egg hunt on the meadow in front of the hotel.



Hoteliers say interest in such packages is growing, especially among families and couples who prefer to turn the holidays into a full stay rather than just a weekend trip.



Holidays become experiences, not just traditions



The hospitality industry is seeing a clear shift in tourist behavior, with the focus moving from accommodation to experience.



Themed programs, spa services, gastronomy, and outdoor activities are becoming essential factors in choosing a destination, while holiday periods are increasingly used for short but complete vacations.



Through its Easter packages, Ana Hotels is following exactly this direction — offering stays that combine tradition with comfort and relaxation, whether by the sea or in the middle of nature.



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