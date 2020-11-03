Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 09:15
Politics
Early elections scenario in Romania deferred by Constitutional Court decision
11 March 2020
The counting of the 60-day trial period for the establishment of a new Government, mandatory before the initiation of early elections procedures, started when president Klaus Iohannis nominated Florin Citu as prime minister-designate, according to the detailed ruling of the Constitutional Court published on March 10.

Consequently, the early election procedures can not be initiated by president Iohannis before April 26. Moreover, according to the CCR decision, even if two designated prime ministers fail to get the lawmakers’ support, dissolving the Parliament, followed by the triggering of the early elections, “must be the result of negotiations and political understandings in which all the parliamentary entities are involved and reflect the common will of those who obtained the votes of the citizens after the electoral vote”.

Furthermore, sources familiar with the legal details explained to HotNews.ro that a second decision of the Constitutional Court could finally “bury” the scenario of early elections. This is the decision expected on Thursday, March 12, on the emergency ordinance setting the rules for early elections. Reportedly, CCR members incline to reject the ordinance, which addresses the technical details not tackled by existing legislation for the situation of early elections.

However, the emergency ordinance, issued by former prime minister Ludivuc Orban on March 4 before being overthrown by the non-confidence motion, includes several provisions exceeding the set of necessary clarifications - such as allowing residents to exert their vote anywhere in the country, or doubling the number of MPs designated by the Romanians in the diaspora.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
1
 

