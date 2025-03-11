Dutch prosecutors release woman arrested in case of stolen Romanian artefacts

The Public Prosecution Service North-Netherlands released the 40-year-old woman who was arrested in connection to the stolen Dacian artefacts loaned by Romania to the Drents Museum in Assen. The other suspects are still in custody, while the famous helmet of Coțofenești and three Dacian bracelets are still missing.

The woman, who had been in pre-trial detention, was arrested a few days after the heist on January 25, along with two other men from that locality. Later, the police arrested a fourth suspect.

Although released, the woman remains a suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Romania's gold treasures.

“Three men, aged 26, 34, and 36, all from Heerhugowaard, remain in custody. On May 9, 2025, the court in Assen will hold an initial public hearing to consider a possible extension of their pre-trial detention. Restrictions have been imposed on them, meaning they are not allowed to have contact with the outside world and can only communicate with their lawyer,” the Dutch prosecutors said.

The four individuals from Heerhugowaard are suspected of involvement in the stealing of the Coțofenești helmet and three gold bracelets. The first dates back to around 400 BC and was found by mistake nearly 100 years ago. It represents an emblematic piece of Romanian history.

The artefacts are still missing, and police are looking for another suspect. If the helmet and gold bracelets are not found, the Dutch government may face a compensation claim from the Romanian executive of EUR 5.8 million.

The first public hearing in this case is scheduled for May 9, according to Dutch news outlet RTV Drenthe, cited by Digi24.

(Photo source: Facebook/Drents Museum)