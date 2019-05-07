Dubai becomes an increasingly popular holiday destination for Romanians

The number of Romanian tourists who traveled to Dubai increased by 24% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year to 29,670, according to data released on July 4 by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM).

“We have seen an increase in the number of tourists from Romania. And this is also the result of the variety of tourist attractions and experiences for all age groups. The evolution of Dubai plays an important role in attracting tourists,” says Issam Kazim, DCTCM CEO, quoted by Agerpres.

The number of tourists visiting Dubai emirate was 64,486, 19.7% more than in 2017. Among the most popular attractions in Dubai are: Dubai Mall, the tallest building in the world (Burj Khalifa, 828 meters and 164 floors - pictured), the world's largest theme park IMG Worlds of Adventure (139,350 sqm and four theme parks: Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park, Dubai Parks & Resorts). Also in Dubai there are 15 art galleries located on Alserkal Boulevard, 2,000 restaurants and over 2,500 Dubai Safari animals.

Currently, two direct flights are available from Romania to Dubai, respectively from Bucharest and Cluj airports.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]