Romanian, foreigner in a coma after using drugs in seaside resort

Three young people who had used drugs needed medical care in the Romanian seaside resort of Mamaia last weekend, and two of them are in a coma.

The three, including a 25-year old Romanian, a 20-year old British citizen and a 21-year old Polish woman, were at an electronic music festival in the seaside resort, according to Hotnews.ro. The Pole and the Romanian were in a coma, according to Stirileprotv.ro. The doctors have yet to confirm whether they had been using and what sort of drugs.

Every year around May 1, young Romanians flock to the seaside the celebrate Labour Day and the first seaside trip of the year.

Meanwhile, 21 people, including 15 foreigners, are being investigated for dealing drugs in seaside resorts. So far, the Police opened 8 criminal investigations, Hotnews.ro reported.

