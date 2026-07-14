Droupadi Murmu set to be first Indian president to visit Romania in three decades

India's president, Droupadi Murmu, will be in Romania from July 23 to 25, 2026, marking the first visit by an Indian head of state to Bucharest in more than three decades.

The president of India will be welcomed with military honors at Cotroceni Palace and will hold official talks with Romania's president, Nicușor Dan. The discussions will focus on bilateral relations and regional and international developments of mutual interest.

During the visit, Droupadi Murmu will also meet with acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan, as well as with the leadership of Parliament.

Beyond meetings with Romanian officials, one of the main highlights of the visit will be participation in the India–Romania Business Forum. The event will bring together representatives of the business communities of both countries and will focus on trade, investment, and industrial cooperation in areas such as information technology, digital innovation, the pharmaceutical industry, renewable energy, infrastructure, defense manufacturing, and advanced technologies.

According to the Embassy of India, Indian companies already have a significant presence in the Romanian market in sectors such as IT, automotive components, steelmaking, the pharmaceutical industry, renewable energy, and business services. At the same time, Romanian companies are interested in the opportunities offered by the Indian economy, one of the most dynamic in the world.

The visit's program also includes the awarding of the title of Doctor Honoris Causa to the Indian official by the Bucharest University of Economic Studies. The distinction will be awarded in recognition of the president of India's contribution to public life and to the development of her country.

On this occasion, Droupadi Murmu will deliver an address to the academic community on India's economic and social transformation, the "Viksit Bharat 2047" development vision, and cooperation in education, research, and innovation.

The Indian head of state's agenda also includes laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a visit to the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum, and participation in the environmental initiative "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" ("A Tree in the Name of Mother") by planting a tree.

On the final day of the visit, July 25, the president of India will meet with members of the Indian community in Romania and representatives of Romanian-Indian friendship organizations.

Before stopping in Romania, the Indian leader will make, on July 20, the first-ever visit by an Indian president to the Republic of Moldova. The program includes meetings with president Maia Sandu and Parliament speaker Igor Grosu, as well as participation in the India–Republic of Moldova Business Forum. The visits to Romania and Moldova are intended to strengthen India's political, economic, and cultural relations with Eastern European countries.

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th president of India on July 25, 2022. Previously, she was the governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. In the Indian system, the president serves as head of state but has no executive powers, which rest with prime minister Narendra Modi.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: presidentofindia.gov.in)