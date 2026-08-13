Drone fragments removed from Romania’s touristic Costinești beach

Drone remains were discovered in the sea, close to Romania’s Costinești beach, on the Black Sea shore, on Thursday, August 13.

The device was first noticed by employees in the area earlier in the morning. Initially, whether or not the device was a drone was not clear. Lifeguards then notified the authorities at around 8:15 AM and moved tourists away from the beach.

Called to respond, military personnel also arrived on the beach in Costinești and confirmed that the object was a piece of an aerial drone, deciding to further restrict access to the beach.

Military divers eventually recovered the piece of drone for examination. The authorities later informed that the drone fragment was not carrying explosives.

Present at a public event, Romania’s interim defense minister Radu Miruță said that “drone alerts are happening constantly, unfortunately, as a result of the Russian Federation’s aggression in Ukraine,” according to Digi24.

“The surface area of the Black Sea is double the area of Romania. In a sector of the Black Sea, a literal war is taking place. There are situations such as the one this morning in which the waves bring drone remains resulting from this war also to the shore of the Black Sea, depending on the current. It is our duty, which the Romanian Army is fulfilling, to contribute with everything we can so that this war remains as far as possible from the national territory,” the minister argued.

Earlier this week, two Gerbera-type drones were destroyed by divers of the Romanian Army in the exclusive economic zone, approximately 90 nautical miles (around 165 kilometers) from Constanța, in the Neptun Deep exploitation area.

In a meeting on Wednesday, August 12, ambassadors of NATO member countries condemned Russia for drone incursions on the territories of Romania and Poland.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trentinness|Dreamstime.com)