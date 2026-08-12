Two drifting drones destroyed near Romania’s Neptun Deep exploitation area

Two Gerbera-type drones were destroyed on Tuesday, August 11, by divers of the Romanian Army in the exclusive economic zone, approximately 90 nautical miles (around 165 kilometers) from Constanța, in the Neptun Deep exploitation area, according to interim defence minister Radu Miruță.

The drones were observed around 8 AM by one of the vessels carrying out works in the Neptun Deep platform area, and a Coast Guard vessel with military personnel on board moved to the area.

“Two drifting UAV systems and several other pieces of debris were identified. The Defense Ministry contacted the Ukrainian partners, who confirmed that the systems do not belong to them,” the minister also stated.

For the safety of the navigation route and the works being carried out around the platform, the authorities decided to destroy the drones. The two UAVs were neutralized through controlled detonation, while a drone fragment, which did not present a pyrotechnic risk, was taken on board.

According to Digi24, Gerbera drones are multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicles designed as a much cheaper and simplified version of the Iranian Shahed-136 drones. They are used by the Russian army mainly as decoys to saturate and mislead air defense systems, but also for reconnaissance or attack missions. They fly alongside Shahed attack drones to force defense systems to consume expensive missiles on false targets.

Gerbera drones are capable of identifying the positions of radars and active anti-aircraft batteries while these are trying to shoot them down, and they can also function as signal amplifiers to extend the range and control of other drones in the network.

The drones can also be equipped with a small explosive payload (approximately 6-8 kg), but this role is secondary because of their reduced autonomy when carrying heavier loads.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radu Miruta on Facebook)