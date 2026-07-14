Romanian kebab chain Dristor Kebap reaches 125% of SeedBlink funding target, brings in former Unilever exec as advisor

Dristor Kebap’s SeedBlink campaign has reached 125% of its funding target, and the round remains open until the EUR 2 million threshold is reached, the company announced.

The EUR 1 million goal was reached in eight days, with over 140 investors joining the project.

The funds raised will support the expansion of the restaurant network, investments in technology and digitalization, the automation of operations, and the development of production capacity.

At the same time, the company has appointed James Simmons, former CEO of Unilever South Central Europe (SCE), as Board Advisor. He will contribute to the company’s development with his expertise in brand strategy, expansion, and corporate governance.

For the first six months of the year, the Dristor Kebap Group generated revenue of RON 54.4 million, up 43.7% compared to the same period in 2025.

The company expects to close 2026 with RON 108.7 million in revenue, driven by the contribution of new restaurants and the continued pace of development.

Restaurant-level operating profit reached RON 7.69 million in the first half of 2026, compared with RON 4.5 million in the same period last year. The average order value increased by 20.3% to RON 85.2, the company said.

Compared with 2025, the group has added two new locations, bringing the total to 12. The restaurant opened in Feeria Băneasa Shopping Center generated close to RON 2.8 million in revenue during its first three months of operation and recorded the highest average order value in the network. The location opened in Orhideea Shopping Center was also profitable from its first month of operation.

“The first-half results confirm that the investments made in recent years in infrastructure, technology and operational processes are translating into accelerated business growth. We opened two new restaurants, both profitable from their first month of operation, while the existing network continues to deliver solid performance. Our objective remains to build a company capable of sustaining long-term growth at national scale,” Fatih Pakcan, founder and Executive President of Dristor Kebap Group, said.

(Photos: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com