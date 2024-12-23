DRI and OMV Petrom sign major solar power purchase agreement in Romania

Amsterdam-based DRI, the EU renewables arm of Ukrainian energy company DTEK, announced the signing of the “largest physical solar power purchase agreement (PPA) in Romania” with OMV Petrom, the leading integrated energy producer in Southeastern Europe.

The agreement groups three PPAs with OMV Petrom over an 8.5-year period for approximately 100GWh per year at a fixed rate, including the sale of physical electricity and Guarantees of Origin.

Physical delivery will start in January 2026, with OMV Petrom purchasing 62% of the energy produced by DRI’s Glodeni I and Glodeni II solar plants - which have a combined capacity of 113MWp.

Starting in January 2027, OMV Petrom will purchase 50% of the production from DRI’s Vacaresti 126MWp solar project, for which construction will begin in 2025.

John Stuart, CEO of DRI, said: “This is an important agreement for DRI and the Romanian renewables sector as the largest physical solar offtake deal ever in Romania.”

The energy produced by DRI projects not sold under the OMV Petrom PPA will be sold into the market by DTEK’s subsidiary D.TRADING.

DRI currently has 299MW in its portfolio in Romania, including the first wind farm built in the country in a decade. The company aims to deliver 1GW of renewable energy and battery storage projects in Romania by 2030.

Across its priority markets, DRI now boasts a 1.3GW portfolio of operating projects, construction projects and others in various stages of development – in line with its goal to build a 5GW portfolio by 2030.

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)