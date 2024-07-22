Romania’s Dracula Film Festival opens competition registrations for 2024 edition

Dracula Film Festival launched the short and feature film competitions on horror, sci-fi, thriller, supernatural, dark comedies, animation, experimental, or cult films for its 12th edition. Brașov will host the 2024 edition between October 30 and November 3.

Dracula Film Festival has four competitive sections, namely Dracula Trophy - the section dedicated to feature films, Little Dracula - dedicated to international short films, Vlădutz - for Romanian short films, and Dracula Digital - the section dedicated to young amateurs, for short films made with the mobile phone.

For the first three sections, registrations can be made here. For the Dracula Digital category, registrations are open until September 29 here.

To enter the race, films must have been produced between 2022 and 2024 and not have been screened in Romania.

At last year's edition, more than 3,000 new productions from almost 100 countries entered the competitions for short and feature films.

"For this year's edition, we expect the selection base to be even richer, and the films presented in Brașov to really impress the audience, along with the event premiers outside the competitions," said Ioan Big, director of the Dracula Film Festival.

For the 2024 edition, the official Dracula Film Festival poster is made by Fernando Dagnino (born July 24, 1973), a well-known Spanish comic book artist, writer, and cartoonist born in Madrid.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)