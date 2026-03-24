Romania’s Digi Communications enters UK telecom market

Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI), through its Fiber One subsidiary in England, will begin providing fixed internet services in the counties of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire in the near future, according to a note to investors.

The company informed investors that it has taken the initial steps to enter the telecommunications market in the United Kingdom.

On March 19, 2026, its wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in England, Fiber One Ltd., acquired 51% of the share capital of Whyfibre Limited, which owns a fibre network currently under deployment in the counties of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire in southern England. Fiber One Ltd. is the operator of the Network and expects to commence the provision of fixed broadband services on a pilot basis in the near future.

Digi Communications is a leading provider of telecommunication services in Romania and Spain, with a presence also in Italy, Portugal, and Belgium.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)