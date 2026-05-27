Romanian developer Impact Group closes Q1 2026 with revenues of RON 55.4 mln

Impact Developer & Contractor (BVB: IMP), the first real estate developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported consolidated revenue of RON 55.4 million and gross profit of RON 11.7 million for the first quarter of 2026. The company continued to expand its residential projects in Bucharest and other Romanian cities.

Individual results showed that Imact Developer & Contractor ended Q1 2026 with revenue of RON 13.6 million and a net profit of RON 5 million, up 37% compared to the same period last year, the company said.

Around 75% of the group’s revenue during the quarter came from real estate development activities and construction services provided by its subsidiary RCTI.

During Q1 2026, Impact sold apartments worth RON 10.2 million and recorded reservations and precontracts for 53 apartments totaling RON 69.3 million, mainly linked to the ARIA Verdi and Greenfield Băneasa projects.

The company said its newly launched mixed-use luxury development Aria Verdi, located on Barbu Văcărescu Boulevard in Bucharest, generated reservations worth RON 48 million during its first month on the market.

As of March 31, the developer had 386 completed apartments available for sale, with an estimated value of EUR 59 million. Another 569 residential units were under construction, while the company also held permits for nearly 2,500 additional units.

“The first quarter of 2026 was shaped by a volatile economic climate, marked by the effects of previous tax and VAT increases on housing, along with inflationary pressures, factors that dampened buyer interest, particularly in the middle-class residential segment,” said Dan Sebastian Câmpeanu, CEO of Impact Developer & Contractor.

“At the same time, Impact is entering a new production cycle, typical for developers of large-scale residential projects, with significant potential for value creation in the coming period. We are going to deliver 250 residential units this year, and we are preparing the start of new stages of development in Greenfield Băneasa, Boreal Plus, and Aria Verdi. In parallel, we continue the investments in the infrastructure of the Greenfield Băneasa neighbourhood, through a new access road, in the process of authorization,” he added.

As of March 31, 2026, the fair value of the company’s net assets was EUR 266 million, and the Impact Group’s debt ratio remained relatively stable at 14%.

In line with the strategy announced last year, Impact said that it launched its most extensive development cycle to date, which involves the completion between 2026 and 2034 of 7,870 residential units across five mixed-use projects, with a gross built area of 892,203 square meters and a gross development value of EUR 1.68 billion.

Impact also said 2026 marks 30 years since its listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Founded in 1991, the company has completed more than 2,200 villas and 3,600 apartments over the past 35 years.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)