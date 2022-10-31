Tech

Deutsche Telekom not interested in Romania’s 5G licenses

31 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mobile arm of the former incumbent Romanian company Romtelecom, currently controlled indirectly by Deutsche Telekom, hasn’t filed the preliminary documents for attending a 5G license auction. Romania Mobile Communications (formerly Cosmote) is the sole of the four Romanian mobile operators that have not lined up in the auction organized by telecom regulator body ANCOM.

The actual auction will start on November 8, and ANCOM expects to wrap it up by the end of that month.

The other three players, Orange Romania, Vodafone Romania and DIGI Communications, have signed up and aim to compete for frequency bands totalling 555 MHz in the regions of 700 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2600 MHz și 3400-3800 MHz for developing 5G applications, Economica.net reported.

The auction commission will analyze their documents and announce by November 4 which of them are accepted to participate in the auction.

The licenses, valid for 22-25 years, are expected to bring nearly EUR 700 mln to the state budget in fees paid by the telecom operators. Overall, the investments in 5G networks, including the fees, are estimated at EUR 2 bln.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Galina Sandalova/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Tech

Deutsche Telekom not interested in Romania’s 5G licenses

31 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mobile arm of the former incumbent Romanian company Romtelecom, currently controlled indirectly by Deutsche Telekom, hasn’t filed the preliminary documents for attending a 5G license auction. Romania Mobile Communications (formerly Cosmote) is the sole of the four Romanian mobile operators that have not lined up in the auction organized by telecom regulator body ANCOM.

The actual auction will start on November 8, and ANCOM expects to wrap it up by the end of that month.

The other three players, Orange Romania, Vodafone Romania and DIGI Communications, have signed up and aim to compete for frequency bands totalling 555 MHz in the regions of 700 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2600 MHz și 3400-3800 MHz for developing 5G applications, Economica.net reported.

The auction commission will analyze their documents and announce by November 4 which of them are accepted to participate in the auction.

The licenses, valid for 22-25 years, are expected to bring nearly EUR 700 mln to the state budget in fees paid by the telecom operators. Overall, the investments in 5G networks, including the fees, are estimated at EUR 2 bln.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Galina Sandalova/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen