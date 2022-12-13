Dentons, one of the world’s largest law firms, launched the ‘18.0 Unrevoked’ project to help at least 30 youths from socially and economically marginalized backgrounds in Bucharest and Ilfov counties to settle in.

Carried out in collaboration with United Way Romania Foundation, the two-year program aims to provide support to young people over the age of 18 who’ve spent their childhood in state-funded facilities and are in danger of being revoked from the social protection system by Romanian law.

Dentons Europe Foundation has donated more than EUR 35,000 to United Way Romania which will be used in the first year of the project. The funds will go to training schemes, psychological counseling programs, material support, and recreational visits to public institutions and private companies.

“When young people leave the social support system, they often lack the background and qualifications to enter the labor market. They need support and mentorship to help them qualify for jobs, identify employment opportunities, apply for positions, and – once hired – keep their jobs,” says Ionela Stan, the project’s coordinator.

The second year invites companies from different business sectors to help the youths integrate as their potential employers to help them grow with various professional practice sessions and internship programs, aiming to find their place in the labor market.

“Our specialists, psychologists, and vocational counselors have the background to work with vulnerable young people from disadvantaged environments and to offer them the support they need to reach their potential,” says Adriana Dobrea of the United Way Romania Foundation.

(Photo source: Dentons)