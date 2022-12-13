CSR

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Dentons, United Way Romania partner for project supporting vulnerable youth

13 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dentons, one of the world’s largest law firms, launched the ‘18.0 Unrevoked’ project to help at least 30 youths from socially and economically marginalized backgrounds in Bucharest and Ilfov counties to settle in.

Carried out in collaboration with United Way Romania Foundation, the two-year program aims to provide support to young people over the age of 18 who’ve spent their childhood in state-funded facilities and are in danger of being revoked from the social protection system by Romanian law.

Dentons Europe Foundation has donated more than EUR 35,000 to United Way Romania which will be used in the first year of the project. The funds will go to training schemes, psychological counseling programs, material support, and recreational visits to public institutions and private companies.

“When young people leave the social support system, they often lack the background and qualifications to enter the labor market. They need support and mentorship to help them qualify for jobs, identify employment opportunities, apply for positions, and – once hired – keep their jobs,” says Ionela Stan, the project’s coordinator.

The second year invites companies from different business sectors to help the youths integrate as their potential employers to help them grow with various professional practice sessions and internship programs, aiming to find their place in the labor market.

“Our specialists, psychologists, and vocational counselors have the background to work with vulnerable young people from disadvantaged environments and to offer them the support they need to reach their potential,” says Adriana Dobrea of the United Way Romania Foundation.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dentons)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
CSR

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Dentons, United Way Romania partner for project supporting vulnerable youth

13 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dentons, one of the world’s largest law firms, launched the ‘18.0 Unrevoked’ project to help at least 30 youths from socially and economically marginalized backgrounds in Bucharest and Ilfov counties to settle in.

Carried out in collaboration with United Way Romania Foundation, the two-year program aims to provide support to young people over the age of 18 who’ve spent their childhood in state-funded facilities and are in danger of being revoked from the social protection system by Romanian law.

Dentons Europe Foundation has donated more than EUR 35,000 to United Way Romania which will be used in the first year of the project. The funds will go to training schemes, psychological counseling programs, material support, and recreational visits to public institutions and private companies.

“When young people leave the social support system, they often lack the background and qualifications to enter the labor market. They need support and mentorship to help them qualify for jobs, identify employment opportunities, apply for positions, and – once hired – keep their jobs,” says Ionela Stan, the project’s coordinator.

The second year invites companies from different business sectors to help the youths integrate as their potential employers to help them grow with various professional practice sessions and internship programs, aiming to find their place in the labor market.

“Our specialists, psychologists, and vocational counselors have the background to work with vulnerable young people from disadvantaged environments and to offer them the support they need to reach their potential,” says Adriana Dobrea of the United Way Romania Foundation.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dentons)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania